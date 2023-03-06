Tue 9:40 | The details on Medford's new 'high school of choice'

"North Medford" and "South Medford" have a certain ring to them. But the third public high school in town is temporarily stuck with the wobbly moniker of "High School of Choice."

A new name is in the works, to be chosen with student input. And students can choose to go to the new school, set up for young people in grades 9-12 who do well with hands-on learning involved with projects. It is expected to open in the fall of this year.

We hear more detail on the new school and its goals in a visit with Medford School Superintendent Bret Champion and Principal Cass Thonstad.

