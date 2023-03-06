© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | The details on Medford's new 'high school of choice'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST
The exterior entrance to a large store/office building. The entrance is a large, glass and triangular at the top. There are no signs on the building.
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
The future home of the new Medford High School, which was most recently a call center and multipurpose building for Asante

"North Medford" and "South Medford" have a certain ring to them. But the third public high school in town is temporarily stuck with the wobbly moniker of "High School of Choice."

A new name is in the works, to be chosen with student input. And students can choose to go to the new school, set up for young people in grades 9-12 who do well with hands-on learning involved with projects. It is expected to open in the fall of this year.

We hear more detail on the new school and its goals in a visit with Medford School Superintendent Bret Champion and Principal Cass Thonstad.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team