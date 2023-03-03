Mon 9:25 | Inside the lives and minds of boys in juvenile lockup

We met Jeff Hobbs a few years ago, talking about his book on young men heading off for college, Show Them You're Good.

Hobbs covers a different transition in his latest book, following young men into and out of, and sometimes BACK into, the juvenile justice system. It's called Children of the State: Stories of Survival & Hope in the Juvenile Justice System, and it's less about the grim numbers in the school-to-prison pipeline than it is about the personal stories of boys trying to get on the good side of the law.

Jeff Hobbs talks about the people he met, and what he learned from them, in this visit to the JX.