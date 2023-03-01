© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9:40 Medford's John Frohnmayer steps into fiction with new work about art

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
John Frohnmeyer Blood and Faith

Medford native John Frohnmayer has had a long and varied career, including being placed in charge of the National Endowment for the Arts just in time for all hell to break loose over the kind of art NEA supported (remember Jesse Helms?).

Frohnmayer wrote a book about that, he wrote a book about the First Amendment, he wrote a book of poetry about skiing. Now he's shifted genres again, with a novel--his first--on a work of art. Not just ANY work of art, but one revered as holy by the Eastern Orthodox Church, and who actually owns it. Blood and Faith is the focus of a book club run out of OLLI in Ashland.

John Frohnmayer visits, along with OLLI's Andrea Gay.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
