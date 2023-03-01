© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Planning for spring planting that will help out butterflies

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
david lee meyers pollinators

Spring has NOT sprung, but it will, someday soon. Now is the time to prepare for it, if you plan to grow plants, especially the kind that attract pollinators.

Pollinator Project Rogue Valley has all kinds of tips on which plants are most attractive and helpful for butterflies. And PPRV offers workshops on cultivating such plants, including one coming up Sunday (March 5th) at the Talent Library.

David Lee Myers, who photographs many butterflies (and other subjects), leads that workshop. He and PPRV President Kristina Lefever are our guests.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
