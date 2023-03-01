Thu 9:25 | Planning for spring planting that will help out butterflies

Spring has NOT sprung, but it will, someday soon. Now is the time to prepare for it, if you plan to grow plants, especially the kind that attract pollinators.

Pollinator Project Rogue Valley has all kinds of tips on which plants are most attractive and helpful for butterflies. And PPRV offers workshops on cultivating such plants, including one coming up Sunday (March 5th) at the Talent Library.

David Lee Myers, who photographs many butterflies (and other subjects), leads that workshop. He and PPRV President Kristina Lefever are our guests.