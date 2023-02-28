© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Jackson County animal shelter redefines its relationship with support group

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST
friends of the animal shelter

For years, the animal shelter in Jackson County was identified as a "no-kill shelter," where dogs and cats would go in and come out alive, in most cases. During that time, Jackson County Animal Services received a major and ongoing boost to its work from the Friends of the Animal Shelter, FOTAS.

The county agency and the nonprofit work closely together, but now some distance is being asserted by the county. The physical arrangement of the organizations and their respective roles are receiving scrutiny from county managers, and the shelter is no longer considered "no-kill."

Sky Loos is the Executive Director of FOTAS; she visits the JX to lay out the redefining of the FOTAS/JCAS relationship and the reasons for it.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
