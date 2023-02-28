Wed 9:40 | SOU presents a condemned witch in 'The Lady's Not for Burning'

Thank goodness for science; in our time in history, people generally do not blame disease outbreaks and other negative events on witches. But it used to happen, and Christopher Fry's play The Lady's Not for Burning makes a comedy of it.

The play, a 1948 concoction set in the 15th Century, features a woman condemned to burn as a witch, and a weary soldier who volunteers to take her place. Southern Oregon University mounts a production of it opening Thursday (March 2nd), under the direction of Michael J. Hume, a veteran of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

The director visits to lay out the play and the story of its making, originally and now.