© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Guest astronomer outlines the celestial pairing of Venus and Jupiter

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
wonders of astronomy

It's worth sticking around to watch the sky after sunset this week. Because two of the brightest objects in the sky, Jupiter and Venus, will appear almost next to each other in the sky, with the closest pairing on March 1st.

Canadian amateur astronomer Gary Boyle, who goes by The Backyard Astronomer in Canada, will be watching for the big event. He watches for lots of big events in the sky, and can explain the movements that make the "conjunction" possible.

We bring Gary back to the JX to tell the story--and to tell us where to look in the sky.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team