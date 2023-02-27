Tue 9 AM | Guest astronomer outlines the celestial pairing of Venus and Jupiter

It's worth sticking around to watch the sky after sunset this week. Because two of the brightest objects in the sky, Jupiter and Venus, will appear almost next to each other in the sky, with the closest pairing on March 1st.

Canadian amateur astronomer Gary Boyle, who goes by The Backyard Astronomer in Canada, will be watching for the big event. He watches for lots of big events in the sky, and can explain the movements that make the "conjunction" possible.

We bring Gary back to the JX to tell the story--and to tell us where to look in the sky.