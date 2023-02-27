Tue 9:40 | Inhale, play, exhale: SOU Wind Ensemble gathers for concert

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Inhale, play, exhale: SOU Wind Ensemble gathers for concert

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
sou music

"Just breathe," people are known to say to one another. Important for anyone doing just about anything, but a lot MORE important for people who play wind instruments... yes, they have to breathe, but they also have to TIME their breathing.

Southern Oregon University's Wind Ensemble--woodwinds and brasses and more--presents its spring concert Thursday of this week (March 2nd).

Ivan Olinghouse, normally the director of the band across the street at Ashland High School, leads the program this time around. He visits to share details and music.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
