Tue 9:40 | Inhale, play, exhale: SOU Wind Ensemble gathers for concert

"Just breathe," people are known to say to one another. Important for anyone doing just about anything, but a lot MORE important for people who play wind instruments... yes, they have to breathe, but they also have to TIME their breathing.

Southern Oregon University's Wind Ensemble--woodwinds and brasses and more--presents its spring concert Thursday of this week (March 2nd).

Ivan Olinghouse, normally the director of the band across the street at Ashland High School, leads the program this time around. He visits to share details and music.

