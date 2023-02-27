Tue 9:25 | Enhancing fish habitat for a more salmon-friendly Sacramento River

Dams stop salmon from swimming up the Sacramento River to old spawning grounds. No one is talking seriously about removing the dams from this particular river, but some other projects are underway to give fish greater chances for survival.

Young fish can make use of hiding places like tree rootwads, so a partnership of several entities is providing more of them. The Sacramento River Settlement Contractors and the Sacramento Valley Ecological Restoration Foundation (SAVER) are putting in a second round of "rockwads," tree parts bound to boulders to provide fish habitat in the Sacramento.

Roger Cornwell, SAVER's president and a member of SRSC, explains the process in a visit with John Hannon from the federal Bureau of Reclamation.