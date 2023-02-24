Mon 9 AM | OSU team warns of multiple feedback loops in climate change

The warnings from the climate scientists just keep on coming, because so does the evidence that climate change is deepening.

The same group of scientists that said "humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency" just a few months ago is out with a new paper offering further evidence.

The group, led by a team at Oregon State University, points out that feedback loops, results of climate change that further contribute to climate change, are too many in number to ignore. The scientists were thorough, identifying 41 separate feedback loops.

Jillian Gregg, part of the OSU contingent, joins us to detail the results.

