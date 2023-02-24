© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | OSU team warns of multiple feedback loops in climate change

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM PST
oregon state University climate change

The warnings from the climate scientists just keep on coming, because so does the evidence that climate change is deepening.

The same group of scientists that said "humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency" just a few months ago is out with a new paper offering further evidence.

The group, led by a team at Oregon State University, points out that feedback loops, results of climate change that further contribute to climate change, are too many in number to ignore. The scientists were thorough, identifying 41 separate feedback loops.

Jillian Gregg, part of the OSU contingent, joins us to detail the results.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team