Mon 9:25 | Obesity and weight loss explored in the novel 'The Sisters We Were'

We've traveled some distance in judging people on appearance, but there's plenty of road still ahead of us. Especially when it comes to people who are overweight or obese.

Wendy Willis Baldwin has a story to tell there, about a sister who was morbidly obese and had to make some serious life changes just to live. Wendy and sister Tiffany co-host a podcast called "Life After Fat Pants: True Stories about Transformation."

And Wendy went a step further, writing a fictionalized account of she and her sister, the novel The Sisters We Were." She visits to talk about the many issues the book raises, and why she chose to address them through fiction.

