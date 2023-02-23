© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Ashland civil rights complaint examined in inaugural JX 'Truth to Power' podcast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
truth to power

The year 2023 was still brand-new when a group called Parents Defending Education announced it had filed a federal civil rights complaint against Ashland schools. PDE claims discrimination by the "affinity groups" in the schools, like the Black Student Union at Ashland High School.

AHS students in the Truth to Power Club, veteran podcasters, investigated the complaint, the basis for it, and the group complaining. The results are contained in the first TTP podcast assembled for air on the Jefferson Exchange. Think of it as the first in a series.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
