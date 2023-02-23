Fri 9 AM | Ashland civil rights complaint examined in inaugural JX 'Truth to Power' podcast

The year 2023 was still brand-new when a group called Parents Defending Education announced it had filed a federal civil rights complaint against Ashland schools. PDE claims discrimination by the "affinity groups" in the schools, like the Black Student Union at Ashland High School.

AHS students in the Truth to Power Club, veteran podcasters, investigated the complaint, the basis for it, and the group complaining. The results are contained in the first TTP podcast assembled for air on the Jefferson Exchange. Think of it as the first in a series.

