Thu 9 AM | Unfounded threats prompt refresher course in 'swatting'

You've probably heard of "swatting," that situation where police show up in force--even with a SWAT team--to a home where there is nothing going on.

A variation of that has occurred a few times in the region of late, where threats to students at schools are reported to police, when no such threats exist. Tighe O'Meara is the chief of Ashland Police, who have had to deal with the situation. We talk to the chief about trends in false reports, and how police deal with the situations.

