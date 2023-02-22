© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Unfounded threats prompt refresher course in 'swatting'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM PST
tighe o'meara ashland high school

You've probably heard of "swatting," that situation where police show up in force--even with a SWAT team--to a home where there is nothing going on.

A variation of that has occurred a few times in the region of late, where threats to students at schools are reported to police, when no such threats exist. Tighe O'Meara is the chief of Ashland Police, who have had to deal with the situation. We talk to the chief about trends in false reports, and how police deal with the situations.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
