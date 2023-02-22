Thu 9:40 | Alexander Tutunov boosts the next events in the Tutunov Piano Series

The world-class pianist Alexander Tutunov revealed in a JX interview that he has perfect pitch. If a car honks on the street, he can tell you what note the horn plays. It may be both blessing and curse, but it certainly helps him play the piano.

And his success led to the establishment of the Tutunov Piano Series at Southern Oregon University, which brings in other extraordinary musicians to play concerts for Rogue Valley crowds.

next two feature Sofya Gulyak on February 28th and Josu de Solaun on March 28th. Tutunov himself returns to the JX to preview the concerts.

