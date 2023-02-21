© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | Oregon stashes ash seeds to guard against onslaught of tree-killing insect

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
emerald ash borer

The state of Oregon is taking no chances with the emerald ash borer. The insect has devastated populations of ash trees elsewhere in the country, and its arrival in Oregon was confirmed last year.

By then, the state was already collecting seeds from ash trees all over the state... not just to replant when older trees are killed, but also to test resistance to the emerald ash borers.

We get further details on the seed-collecting and other anti-ash borer strategies from Wyatt Williams at the Oregon Department of Forestry and Richard Sniezko at the U.S. Forest Service.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
