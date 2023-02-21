Wed 9 AM | Oregon stashes ash seeds to guard against onslaught of tree-killing insect

The state of Oregon is taking no chances with the emerald ash borer. The insect has devastated populations of ash trees elsewhere in the country, and its arrival in Oregon was confirmed last year.

By then, the state was already collecting seeds from ash trees all over the state... not just to replant when older trees are killed, but also to test resistance to the emerald ash borers.

We get further details on the seed-collecting and other anti-ash borer strategies from Wyatt Williams at the Oregon Department of Forestry and Richard Sniezko at the U.S. Forest Service.

