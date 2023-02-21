© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Documentary film highlights post-fire 'Way Back to Normal' in Rogue Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
the way back to normal

The Almeda Drive fire of 2020 gave a harsh lesson in affordable housing: it tends to be in low-lying areas, and it burns easily.
The fire along the Bear Creek bottomlands took out a huge chunk of the Medford area's affordable housing in one day.

Recovering what was lost is difficult in some cases, impossible in others. A documentary film, The Way Back to Normal, shows the process, and will be screened by Unite Oregon at an environmental justice conference in Ashland this weekend (February 25th).

Virginia Camberos, Rogue Valley Chapter Director for Unite Oregon, shares the story of the film and the efforts it shows.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team