Wed 9:40 | Documentary film highlights post-fire 'Way Back to Normal' in Rogue Valley

The Almeda Drive fire of 2020 gave a harsh lesson in affordable housing: it tends to be in low-lying areas, and it burns easily.

The fire along the Bear Creek bottomlands took out a huge chunk of the Medford area's affordable housing in one day.

Recovering what was lost is difficult in some cases, impossible in others. A documentary film, The Way Back to Normal, shows the process, and will be screened by Unite Oregon at an environmental justice conference in Ashland this weekend (February 25th).

Virginia Camberos, Rogue Valley Chapter Director for Unite Oregon, shares the story of the film and the efforts it shows.