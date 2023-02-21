© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:25 | Fisheries economist proposes ban on fishing on the high seas

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
Dr. Rashid Sumaila

It's one of those stock phrases, usually used in (failed) romance: "there are a lot of fish in the ocean." Fisheries economist Rashid Sumaila makes his living adding detail and context to that fact and others, and he's gaining recognition for his efforts.

Sumaila, a professor at the University of British Columbia, is collecting fellowships and prizes for his work showing the ability of the oceans to feed the people of the world, if properly managed. He visited a few months ago to talk about farmed fish and their shortcomings. He returns to talk about a proposal to ban fishing on the high seas, and about his recent honors.

