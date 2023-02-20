© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | Portland high school student talks about serving on state environmental board

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM PST
danny cage oregon environmental justice commission

Since the environmental decisions of today will affect the people who will run the world tomorrow, it makes sense to include them in the decisions. That's the thinking that put Danny Cage on Oregon's Environmental Justice Council, before he was even out of high school.

Graduation is a few months away, but the concerns about the uneven distribution of environmental impacts are longstanding and ongoing. We spend some time with Danny Cage, talking about his concerns about environmental justice, and what it's like to share them on a state board.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
