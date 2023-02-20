Tue 9 AM | Portland high school student talks about serving on state environmental board

Since the environmental decisions of today will affect the people who will run the world tomorrow, it makes sense to include them in the decisions. That's the thinking that put Danny Cage on Oregon's Environmental Justice Council, before he was even out of high school.

Graduation is a few months away, but the concerns about the uneven distribution of environmental impacts are longstanding and ongoing. We spend some time with Danny Cage, talking about his concerns about environmental justice, and what it's like to share them on a state board.