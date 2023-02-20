Tue 9:25 | SOU anthropologist co-edits book on proper research of battles and battlefields

It's a crude generality, and a durable one: "the winners write the history books." But obviously the people who lose battles in war have a lot at stake, and research into battles should take note of that perspective.

Mark Tveskov, Southern Oregon University anthropologist, has dug into many a battlefield, joined forces on this topic with a colleague in a new book, Conflict Archaeology, Historical Memory, and the Experience of War: Beyond the Battlefield.

Ashland Ann Bissonnette from Eastern Connecticut State University is Tveskov's co-editor; they join us to talk about doing thorough research on battlefield sites, but also researching a greater context for the people and the causes who collided in battle.

