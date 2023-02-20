Tue 9:25 | SOU anthropologist co-edits book on proper research of battles and battlefields

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
SOU anthropologist co-edits book on proper research of battles and battlefields

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM PST
jx draw (17).jpg

It's a crude generality, and a durable one: "the winners write the history books." But obviously the people who lose battles in war have a lot at stake, and research into battles should take note of that perspective.

Mark Tveskov, Southern Oregon University anthropologist, has dug into many a battlefield, joined forces on this topic with a colleague in a new book, Conflict Archaeology, Historical Memory, and the Experience of War: Beyond the Battlefield.

Ashland Ann Bissonnette from Eastern Connecticut State University is Tveskov's co-editor; they join us to talk about doing thorough research on battlefield sites, but also researching a greater context for the people and the causes who collided in battle.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
