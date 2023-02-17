© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The places that burn again, and what makes them prone to a re-burn

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
File photo. Is this year's fire season the worst it has ever been? New research suggest it is not.
InciWeb
_

It's not just that we get more and bigger wildfires across the West in the dry season. It's also that some of the places that already burned are burning AGAIN, and more frequently in the last few years.

Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory studied re-burns, to try to figure out what factors best indicate a place where a re-burn might happen.

Hydrologist Kurt Solander led the team and joins us on the JX to talk about the findings.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextWildfire
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team