Mon 9 AM | The places that burn again, and what makes them prone to a re-burn

It's not just that we get more and bigger wildfires across the West in the dry season. It's also that some of the places that already burned are burning AGAIN, and more frequently in the last few years.

Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory studied re-burns, to try to figure out what factors best indicate a place where a re-burn might happen.

Hydrologist Kurt Solander led the team and joins us on the JX to talk about the findings.

