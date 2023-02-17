Mon 9:25 | The animal and the fear it engenders: a visit with the author of 'Wolfish'

The wolf known as OR-7 fascinated the world, breaking away from his pack in northeastern Oregon to wander hundreds of miles over hill and dale.

Erica Berry did not get nearly as much attention when she wandered away from her Oregon home in search of understanding about wolves. Well, about wolves and how humans think about and react to them.

Now THAT is a story, and in fact the one Berry tells in her book Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear.

Noble apex predator or willful destroyer of livestock? It depends on where you go and who you ask, and Erica Berry went to lots of places and talked to lots of people. She shares details in her visit with the JX.

