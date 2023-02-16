© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The president's plan for remaking Southern Oregon University

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM PST
SOU President Rick Bailey, Jr realignment
SOU President Rick Bailey, Jr

It's being called "realignment" instead of "retrenchment" this time, but Southern Oregon University is once again considering a future that will not include some programs, courses, and people currently part of SOU.

President Rick Bailey has to present a plan to the university board of trustees that aligns income with spending, and he has made clear he does not want to balance the budget by raising student tuition rates again. The plan--with input from all corners of SOU--is unveiled at a campuswide meeting on Thursday (February 16th), and we spend half an hour with Bailey going through the details, on the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
