Fri 9 AM | The president's plan for remaking Southern Oregon University

It's being called "realignment" instead of "retrenchment" this time, but Southern Oregon University is once again considering a future that will not include some programs, courses, and people currently part of SOU.

President Rick Bailey has to present a plan to the university board of trustees that aligns income with spending, and he has made clear he does not want to balance the budget by raising student tuition rates again. The plan--with input from all corners of SOU--is unveiled at a campuswide meeting on Thursday (February 16th), and we spend half an hour with Bailey going through the details, on the JX.