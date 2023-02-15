© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9 AM | OSU study finds Oregon healthcare workers stressed and in short supply

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM PST
tired healhcare worker

Healthcare workers stepped up when COVID-19 spread through the population. Now it is the healthcare workforce that needs help, in a big way. Recent Oregon state law requires regular assessments of that workforce, and the latest edition shows considerable stress continuing among medical professionals.

Oregon State University researchers did the work, and their report shows issues in the supply, distribution, diversity, and resiliency of healthcare workers in Oregon.

Lead author Tao Li is an assistant professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences. He visits with the JX to flesh out details in a comprehensive--and frequently troubling--report.

