Thu 9:25 | In the bin, and then...? Following the recycling chain

Just because you threw something in a recycle bin does not necessarily mean it will get used again in some way. Recycling changed in many ways after China unsheathed its "National Sword" policy and stopped taking boatloads of often-contaminated "recycling" from the United States and other countries.

That was five years ago, and it's time to get another fix on where our recyclable materials go, and if they are actually recycled. We bring in reps from two of the companies picking up trash and recycling in the region, Recology and Rogue Disposal (Rogue Waste, Inc.). Gary Blake from Recology's Ashland office and Laura Leebrick from RWI in Medford convene with the details.