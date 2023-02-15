© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9:25 | In the bin, and then...? Following the recycling chain

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
recology rogue disposal recycle

Just because you threw something in a recycle bin does not necessarily mean it will get used again in some way. Recycling changed in many ways after China unsheathed its "National Sword" policy and stopped taking boatloads of often-contaminated "recycling" from the United States and other countries.

That was five years ago, and it's time to get another fix on where our recyclable materials go, and if they are actually recycled. We bring in reps from two of the companies picking up trash and recycling in the region, Recology and Rogue Disposal (Rogue Waste, Inc.). Gary Blake from Recology's Ashland office and Laura Leebrick from RWI in Medford convene with the details.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
