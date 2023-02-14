© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | More EVs, less air pollution: USC study shows real promise

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 14, 2023
ev charging

The move to electric cars and trucks is mostly about climate change, but reducing vehicle emissions helps the people as well as the planet. That's the belief, anyway, and new research out of the University of Southern California would seem to back that up.

Researchers looked at electric vehicle (EV) adoption by zip codes and found the greater the adoption, the lesser the pollution and the lesser the occurrence of emergency room visits for respiratory issues. There are many more details to dig into, and dig we do, with lead researcher Erika Garcia from the Keck School of Medicine at USC.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
