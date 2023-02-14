© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:25 | Teaching the youngest: grant offering targets early-learning programs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
early educator investment collaboration

People who know about children and their care tell us often that taking good care of children EARLY in life pays big dividends later. That's why so much attention is paid to quality childcare for working parents, and early childhood education. And it's why there are entities like the Early Educator Investment Collaborative, which is determined to drive up pay scales for people who work educating children early in life.

The EEIC recently rolled out a grant program, welcoming governments at all levels and tribes to apply for grants to boost numbers and pay in the early childhood education (ECE) workforce. Ola Friday is the Director of EEIC and our guest, taking questions on where and how grant money can be spent.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
