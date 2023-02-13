© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Uptick in Oregon whale beachings prompts research and warnings

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
<p>A right whale dolphin turned up last Friday on Manzanita Beach. Researchers at Portland State University are conducting tests to determine how the animal died.</p>

You can spend a lifetime along the Oregon coast and never get to see a whale. They are out there, in numbers too big to ignore, but you have to look closely for signs of them. Most of the time, anyway.

Now and then a whale washes up on a beach, either dead or nearly so; few beached whales can be safely guided back to deeper water.

In a time of several recent beachings, we get a refresher course in what we know about whale strandings, and how we humans should react, in a visit with Josh Stewart from the Marine Mammal Institute of Oregon State University, and from Chris Havel at Oregon State Parks.

