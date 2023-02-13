Tue 9:25 | Plans for a revised Ashland Film Festival emerge

There will be an Ashland Independent Film Festival in April again this year, but it will be a bit different from past years.

Mass departures of staff and board members forced a quick reorganization into a "mini-festival" to be offered in-person and online in the middle of April.

Film lover Lorraine Vail reached out to support AIFF, and Board President Kirkcaldy Myers accepted the help. They visit the JX studio to talk about films and related events in the works.