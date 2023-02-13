© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Plans for a revised Ashland Film Festival emerge

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
movie_film.jpg
JanBaby/Pixabay
/

There will be an Ashland Independent Film Festival in April again this year, but it will be a bit different from past years.

Mass departures of staff and board members forced a quick reorganization into a "mini-festival" to be offered in-person and online in the middle of April.

Film lover Lorraine Vail reached out to support AIFF, and Board President Kirkcaldy Myers accepted the help. They visit the JX studio to talk about films and related events in the works.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team