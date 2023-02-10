© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The Shakespeare multiverse explored in 'What Happened While Hero Was Dead,' at SOU

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
what happened while hero was dead sou

In Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the young woman known as Hero is wrongly accused of adultery and fakes her death. She gets better, but is offstage for quite some time. And that provides an opening for the modern playwright Meghan Brown, who wrote What Happened While Hero Was Dead, to show Hero's side of what comes across as a decidedly un-feminist story.

Student actors at Southern Oregon University stage the play later this week (February 16th), under the direction of Holly Derr, visiting from the University of Memphis. The director sat down for an interview about the play, its themes, and a modern take on a story from an un-modern time.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team