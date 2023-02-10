Mon 9:25 | Rising above a rough start: Goldie Taylor and 'The Love You Save'

If the name Goldie Taylor sounds familiar, it's probably because you saw her on TV. She's been on NBC, ABC, and other networks providing political analysis, just part of a stellar career as a communicator.

Her success is all the more notable because of some serious disadvantages she had growing up, including sexual abuse before she was even a teenager. Taylor takes the good and the bad and tells the whole story in her memoir The Love You Save.

She spent some time with us recently talking about old times and how she rose above them. We offer the interview with a warning: rape and suicide are both described in the conversation.