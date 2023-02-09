Fri 9 AM | Musical chairs on local councils and boards, on The Debrief

Ashland City Council is in the middle of a process to replace the mayor and another of the council members after their resignations, while a Redding-area school board (Gateway) also deals with an abrupt resignation. The personnel changes are among the stories getting airtime on JPR this week.

News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan reassemble for another session of The Debrief.

You'll hear the inside stories of the preparation of these and other stories for air on JPR.