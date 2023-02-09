© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Musical chairs on local councils and boards, on The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
the-debrief-episode.png

Ashland City Council is in the middle of a process to replace the mayor and another of the council members after their resignations, while a Redding-area school board (Gateway) also deals with an abrupt resignation. The personnel changes are among the stories getting airtime on JPR this week.

News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan reassemble for another session of The Debrief.

You'll hear the inside stories of the preparation of these and other stories for air on JPR.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
