© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Redding nonprofits focused on abuse work side-by-side

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
one safe place childrens center redding

One Safe Place in Redding and the Children's Legacy Center there focus on different age groups, but the same general problem: abuse. CLC, as the name implies, works with abused children in the model of Children's Advocacy Centers in several area counties.

One Safe Place focuses on adult victims of domestic abuse. They have teamed up in their efforts, even sharing a CEO for the moment. Kimberly Johnson is the Chief Executive of Children's Legacy Center and the Interim CEO of One Safe Place while OSP refines its work and its future plans.

Johnson visits the JX for a chat about both programs and the ways in which they complement each other.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team