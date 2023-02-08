Thu 9 AM | Redding nonprofits focused on abuse work side-by-side

One Safe Place in Redding and the Children's Legacy Center there focus on different age groups, but the same general problem: abuse. CLC, as the name implies, works with abused children in the model of Children's Advocacy Centers in several area counties.

One Safe Place focuses on adult victims of domestic abuse. They have teamed up in their efforts, even sharing a CEO for the moment. Kimberly Johnson is the Chief Executive of Children's Legacy Center and the Interim CEO of One Safe Place while OSP refines its work and its future plans.

Johnson visits the JX for a chat about both programs and the ways in which they complement each other.

