The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Rogue Valley big band warms up for first concerts since COVID

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
timberline express

Musical tastes may wax and wane, but no genre of music every goes completely away. Notice the durability of jazz and all of its subgenres, like swing jazz played by big bands.

The Rogue Valley is home to Martin Behnke's Timberline Express Big Band (TEBB for short), a band chock-full of good jazz musicians (and a singer).

The band is hitting the stage this winter, for the first time since the pandemic, ready to zap listeners out of their seats with all of those horns. Martin Behnke himself and Band Manager Randy Scherer deliver the details on the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
