Thu 9:25 | Rogue Valley big band warms up for first concerts since COVID

Musical tastes may wax and wane, but no genre of music every goes completely away. Notice the durability of jazz and all of its subgenres, like swing jazz played by big bands.

The Rogue Valley is home to Martin Behnke's Timberline Express Big Band (TEBB for short), a band chock-full of good jazz musicians (and a singer).

The band is hitting the stage this winter, for the first time since the pandemic, ready to zap listeners out of their seats with all of those horns. Martin Behnke himself and Band Manager Randy Scherer deliver the details on the JX.