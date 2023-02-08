Fri 9:40 | Project aims to improve salmon habitat right in the heart of Redding

We tend to think of wild animals as living "over there," outside of town. But plenty of critters can be found in urban environments, especially the ones that live in water. So the City of Redding is the site for a project aimed at helping restore salmon populations in the Sacramento River.

The Market Street Spawning Habitat Project is dropping gravel--intended spawning habitat for the fish--into the river at the Market Street Bridge. It's a lot of gravel, about 8,000 tons.

Josh Watkins, Water Utility Manager for the city, visits with details on the project and the outcomes hoped for.