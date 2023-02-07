© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:25 | Wildlife groups work to reshape Oregon's approach to 'predatory animals'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM PST
brown bear

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission opted not to pass rules banning coyote-hunting contests at its last meeting of 2022.

One of the obstacles to make such rules is the official state view of the coyote as a "predatory animal." That status--meaning it can mess up livestock and other agriculture--makes it easier to trap and kill coyotes. So wildlife defense groups are working to change state law on predatory animals, with Senate Bill 199 in the current session of the legislature.

Quinn Read, Oregon Policy Director at the Center for Biological Diversity, walks us through the proposed changes and their early odds of passing and other priorities of the Oregon Wildlife Coallition.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
