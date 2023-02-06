© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Child-centered organizations lay out their Oregon budget priorities

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
Kali Thorne Ladd Children's Institute

Oregon's legislature is settling down to business, and the governor just dropped her first budget plan. So get ready for LOTS of people and entities to weigh in on what the state's spending priorities should be for the two years starting in July.

Governor and legislative leaders both talked about shoring up education and services for children, and organizations that work with kids have plenty of ideas there.

We check in with Kali Thorne Ladd, the founder of KairosPDX and current CEO of Children's Institute, about some of the greatest needs for children.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
