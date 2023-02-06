Tue 9 AM | Child-centered organizations lay out their Oregon budget priorities

Oregon's legislature is settling down to business, and the governor just dropped her first budget plan. So get ready for LOTS of people and entities to weigh in on what the state's spending priorities should be for the two years starting in July.

Governor and legislative leaders both talked about shoring up education and services for children, and organizations that work with kids have plenty of ideas there.

We check in with Kali Thorne Ladd, the founder of KairosPDX and current CEO of Children's Institute, about some of the greatest needs for children.