Tue 9:25 | What it might take to bring sea otters back to Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
center for bilogical diversity sea otter

Sea otters have some of the densest fur in the animal kingdom. It really keeps the animals warm... and does the same for any people who kill the otters and wear their fur.

Now you have some idea why sea otters went extinct along the Oregon coast, even though populations survive in California and Washington. Reintroduction has been tried in Oregon, but did not succeed.

The Center for Biological Diversity is among the groups seeking another attempt to bring sea otters back, because they are key players in coastal ecosystems. Emily Jeffers, an attorney at the Center, lays out the plan and the request.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
