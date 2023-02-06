Tue 9:25 | What it might take to bring sea otters back to Oregon

Sea otters have some of the densest fur in the animal kingdom. It really keeps the animals warm... and does the same for any people who kill the otters and wear their fur.

Now you have some idea why sea otters went extinct along the Oregon coast, even though populations survive in California and Washington. Reintroduction has been tried in Oregon, but did not succeed.

The Center for Biological Diversity is among the groups seeking another attempt to bring sea otters back, because they are key players in coastal ecosystems. Emily Jeffers, an attorney at the Center, lays out the plan and the request.

