The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | The mysterious process of writing a novel, with Ellie Alexander

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM PST


Get ready for a few groans when we discuss book titles with Ellie Alexander. The writer of many mysteries enjoys punny titles like Muffin But the Truth and Catch Me If You Candy.

But her enthusiasm for writing and writers is boundless, and that no doubt figures in her invitation to the Hannon Library in Ashland on the SOU Campus (February 9) to talk about the joys of her work.

The Friends of the Hannon Library (at Southern Oregon University) invited Ellie as part of its lecture series. Ellie Alexander with local author and FHL board member Ed Battistella, visit with further details of this and other events.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
