Tue 9:40 | The mysterious process of writing a novel, with Ellie Alexander

Get ready for a few groans when we discuss book titles with Ellie Alexander. The writer of many mysteries enjoys punny titles like Muffin But the Truth and Catch Me If You Candy.

But her enthusiasm for writing and writers is boundless, and that no doubt figures in her invitation to the Hannon Library in Ashland on the SOU Campus (February 9) to talk about the joys of her work.

The Friends of the Hannon Library (at Southern Oregon University) invited Ellie as part of its lecture series. Ellie Alexander with local author and FHL board member Ed Battistella, visit with further details of this and other events.