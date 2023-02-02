Fri 9:40 | Beyond the groundhog: Rogue Sounds for February

You might remember the light pop or swingy versions of "I've got you under my skin." by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Frank Sinatra. Now you get to hear it--done big--in the vocal chords of Oregon's own Storm Large. She's just one musical act touring the region in the month of February.

Josh Gross, a music creator, writer, and critic, follows the music scene in the region and chooses five musical acts to feature in our monthly visit.

This month's list: Storm Large, Feb. 25 at the Craterian, Medford.

Sunwell, Feb. 24 at Sunnyside Theater in Roseburg.

Beats Antique, Feb. 8 at Historic Ashland Armory.

Black Joe Lewis, Feb. 14 at The Dip in Redding.

Tall Heights, Feb. 10 at Rogue Theatre, Grants Pass.