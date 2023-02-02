Fri 9:25 | Reaching to the sky for electricity from The Ground Floor

The Beatles song I'll Follow the Sun made for catchy song lyrics, but it's also a good practice for solar energy creation.

Just as the sun beats down hardest in the summer, it produces the most electricity in solar cells when the pathway is direct. So Stracker Solar of Ashland installs systems that track the sun across the sky over the day. Business is growing, as we find in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, hosted by management consultant Cynthia Scherr.

Jeff Sharpe, Founder and COO at Stracker, returns to talk about a proposal to put some juice from the sun directly into Ashland's city-owned electric grid.