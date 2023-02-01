Thu 9:40 | Rogue Valley activist groups gather in a 'water action community'

We have seen rain and snow fall this winter--a lot of it on the California side--but even the areas that are well above average are still officially in drought. That's just the way of our land: we have to be deliberate in planning our use of water.

Two organizations in the region, Water League and Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance have joined to create a Water Solutions Summit to keep an eye on water use and on input from the public in its use. The effort for this year kicks off at an event at the Medford library on Saturday, February 4th.

Lorraine Cook from SOPA and Christopher Hall from Water League visit to discuss vision and plans.