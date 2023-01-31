Wed 9:25 | Klamath Falls schools bring in AI to help spot guns

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Klamath Falls schools bring in AI to help spot guns

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST
klamath city schools

We can't wish away the too-frequent appearance of guns at schools. But we can take steps to head off potentially lethal situations, and city schools in Klamath Falls are going with artificial intelligence as a tool.

The school system recently signed up with ZeroEyes, an AI-assisted program for identifying people carrying guns, as captured on security cameras. Schools and vendor hasten to add that humans have to verify the situations flagged by AI.

We get a further explanation from School Superintendent Keith Brown and ZeroEyes co-founder and Chief Customer Officer Dustin Brooks.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
