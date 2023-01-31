Wed 9:25 | Klamath Falls schools bring in AI to help spot guns

We can't wish away the too-frequent appearance of guns at schools. But we can take steps to head off potentially lethal situations, and city schools in Klamath Falls are going with artificial intelligence as a tool.

The school system recently signed up with ZeroEyes, an AI-assisted program for identifying people carrying guns, as captured on security cameras. Schools and vendor hasten to add that humans have to verify the situations flagged by AI.

We get a further explanation from School Superintendent Keith Brown and ZeroEyes co-founder and Chief Customer Officer Dustin Brooks.

