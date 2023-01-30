Tue 9 AM | Shasta County Elections joins a select group of counties with well-run elections

Shasta County, like a lot of counties in the region, has had its share of people questioning the outcomes of elections. But the county's Elections Department racked up a victory of its own when it was asked to participate in the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.

The alliance is focused on helping members and other local election operations run elections that are transparent, fair, and supported by the general public. The designation identifies Shasta County Elections as a Center of Election Excellence.

We get into what that means when we visit with Cathy Darling Allen, the Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.