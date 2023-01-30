© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9:25 | Percussion instructor visiting SOU brings a distinguished track record

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
ivan manzanilla

Have drumsticks, will travel. Ivan Manzanilla came some distance to teach drums and other percussion at Southern Oregon University.

Making the trip plopped him down on a campus with a relatively small number of students, but several well-regarded percussion ensembles. Manzanilla is looking forward to a Percussion Festival coming up in the spring, and enjoying playing with Left Edge Percussion.

He visits the JX studio to talk about choices in music, playing percussion, and passing it on to students.

