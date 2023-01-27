Mon 9:40 | High Desert Museum rolls out indigenous works in 'Creations of Spirit'

We count the presence of people of European ancestry in our region in the hundreds of years. Multiply by 100, and you have something like the duration of the indigenous people on the land.

The High Desert Museum in Bend just opened (January 28th) a display of art from and about the people of the Columbia River Plateau. Only indigenous people created the works, which are artistic and functional at the same time.

HDM Director Dana Whitelaw explains that concept, and discusses the artists, in a chat with the JX.