Fri 9 AM | Racist vandalism and sudden city council changes, in The Debrief

Vandals took apart the unofficial "Say Their Names" memorial in Ashland in the middle of the week, and it inspired a sense of déjà vu: it happened once before and was restored. That and the sudden departures of Mayor Akins and another city council member kept Ashland in the headlines this week.

Those local events give our reporting staff plenty to talk about in our weekly roundtable, The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories, and the issues in covering them.

