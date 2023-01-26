© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Racist vandalism and sudden city council changes, in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
Vandals took apart the unofficial "Say Their Names" memorial in Ashland in the middle of the week, and it inspired a sense of déjà vu: it happened once before and was restored. That and the sudden departures of Mayor Akins and another city council member kept Ashland in the headlines this week.

Those local events give our reporting staff plenty to talk about in our weekly roundtable, The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories, and the issues in covering them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
