The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Downtown Medford arts orgs map out joint projects

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM PST
The Craterian Theater gets big acts and a lot of attention for them, but there's much more to the arts scene in downtown Medford.

And now two of the other entities in that scene are teaming up. The Randall Theatre Company and Rockafairy, the music support organization, are sketching out plans to work together into the future.

The first venture is a weekly open mic for musicians, hosted by Rockafairy on Randall's Ghostlight stage every Friday night. We get further details on this and other ideas from John Wing, Randall's Executive Director, in an interview with the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
