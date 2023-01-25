Thu 9:40 | Downtown Medford arts orgs map out joint projects

The Craterian Theater gets big acts and a lot of attention for them, but there's much more to the arts scene in downtown Medford.

And now two of the other entities in that scene are teaming up. The Randall Theatre Company and Rockafairy, the music support organization, are sketching out plans to work together into the future.

The first venture is a weekly open mic for musicians, hosted by Rockafairy on Randall's Ghostlight stage every Friday night. We get further details on this and other ideas from John Wing, Randall's Executive Director, in an interview with the JX.