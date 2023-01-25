Thu 9:25 | Art or trash? Both, for SOU sculpture students

One person's trash is another person's treasurer, or something like that.

Art students at Southern Oregon University are getting a lesson in this, making sculpture out of things people have tossed in the garbage or recycling bins. The program has the full cooperation of Recology, which picks up the trash and recycling in Ashland and neighboring towns.

We get some idea of the kinds of sculptures, and the kinds of refuse, in a visit with Michael Parker, art professor, visiting artist Chella Foster, and Recology Ashland General Manager Gary Blake.

