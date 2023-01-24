© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Siskiyou Mountain Club lures trail workers to the outback

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST
It's a dirty job, but someone has to do it. A dirty, sweaty job, with some hazards involved. Yet people who love the outdoors find a lot to love in the trail-building work of the Siskiyou Mountain Club.

Club members get far from the paved world, sprucing up trails degraded by use or weather or a combination of factors. SMC recently announced the opening of hiring for this summer's trail rehabilitation interns.

Club Executive Director Gabe Howe returns to the JX with an update on activities completed and planned.

