Wed 9 AM | Siskiyou Mountain Club lures trail workers to the outback

It's a dirty job, but someone has to do it. A dirty, sweaty job, with some hazards involved. Yet people who love the outdoors find a lot to love in the trail-building work of the Siskiyou Mountain Club.

Club members get far from the paved world, sprucing up trails degraded by use or weather or a combination of factors. SMC recently announced the opening of hiring for this summer's trail rehabilitation interns.

Club Executive Director Gabe Howe returns to the JX with an update on activities completed and planned.