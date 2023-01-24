Wed 9:40 | Campaign forms to send more Oregon seafood to Oregon tables

There are a lot of fish in the ocean. But the ones in the ocean near us, when caught for food, often head someplace else. And vice versa: the Oregon Coast Visitors Association recently reported that 90% of the seafood eaten on the Oregon coast comes from somewhere else.

So the OCVA is mounting a campaign to encourage more local consumption of seafood, to reduce carbon consumption and increase local jobs. Marcus Hinz is Executive Director of the OCVA and our guest.