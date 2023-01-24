© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:40 | Campaign forms to send more Oregon seafood to Oregon tables

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM PST
There are a lot of fish in the ocean. But the ones in the ocean near us, when caught for food, often head someplace else. And vice versa: the Oregon Coast Visitors Association recently reported that 90% of the seafood eaten on the Oregon coast comes from somewhere else.

So the OCVA is mounting a campaign to encourage more local consumption of seafood, to reduce carbon consumption and increase local jobs. Marcus Hinz is Executive Director of the OCVA and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
